David Wayne Carver left this world to stand with his Heavenly Father Friday, Aug. 20, 2020, at age 67.
He was born to JL and Dolores Carver at Camp Pendleton, Calif. His family made their way to Idaho after his father fell in love with the landscape. David graduated from Timberline High School in 1973, and soon joined his father and uncles working on the Alaskan pipeline. Fishing and crabbing boats, cannery jobs and mining, it didn’t matter what it was, if it was in Alaska, David was happy, even if a little seasick.
David settled in Pierce after returning from the Yukon and spent a decade living an outdoorsman’s dream; hunting, trapping, hiking, backpacking, gold prospecting and anything else that kept him in the mountains among the trees and wildlife. David has been called Mountain Man Dave by many and would humbly laugh when he heard it. Then, he’d tell you a few of his best stories and relive each one as his eyes danced.
As an adventure loving, hard-working man, David preferred work that left his hands calloused and kept him moving. Whether it be years of working in the woods logging, working at the sawmill, placer mining, construction, heavy equipment operating and just plain manual labor and municipal work for the city of Pierce. His work ethic and tenacity were applied to anything he did.
When his daughters arrived in his life David had a new passion and adventure. With the community, his family, and the trusted ladies of the church as his silent partners in parenting, he raised them with pride.
Shortly after David stepped into the family business of concessions, he met his wife Sollie. They worked the fair and event circuit together for 20 years. David’s love of community could be felt by the vendors he worked near, and when he carried on his father’s tradition of making and handing out cotton candy on Halloween.
Fifteen years ago, David fulfilled a lifelong dream — he and Sollie had a son. David’s stories changed over the years to focus on the pride that beamed from his soul for his three kids and six grandkids.
His devotion to family was unmistakable and the joy he got from being a father and husband were contagious. You couldn’t help but smile when David came around. He had many frequent visitors to his home in Pierce and friends who went out of their way to have coffee and to catch up.
David always wanted to hear how you were doing. He couldn’t go anywhere or doing anything in a hurry because he took his time with each person he met. He looked people in the eyes and remembered what they said. From the credit union gals to the waitress and grocery store clerk, David didn’t know a stranger.
David’s life can’t be summed up in so few words but if one were to try and narrow it down it would be he was a man who walked with God, was devoted to family and friends, loved the outdoors, told a mean story, didn’t like his sweets too sweet, gave a solid bear hug, and always asked for extra gravy.
David was preceded in death by his father JL Carver. He leaves behind his mother, Dolores Carver; wife Sollie Carver; daughter Amber Jensen (Scott Jensen); daughter Cody Carver (BJ Wilson); son JD Carver; grandchildren Hank, Wyatt, Ellie and Garrett Jensen; grandsons Calder and Cambel Wilson; sister Bonnie McGlothen (Wayne McGlothen); brother Jody Carver (Colleen Carver) and many extended family.
Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Christ Church, 1115 Idaho St., Kamiah. Potluck and fellowship to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Idaho Central Credit Union, PO Box 266 Pierce, ID Payable to JD Carver.