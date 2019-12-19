David Walter Kinzer, 72, of Lewiston, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, because of a stroke.
David was born Jan. 31, 1947, in Grangeville, to Cornelius and Alma Cox Kinzer. He attended Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Grade School in Grangeville, St. Gertrude’s Academy in Cottonwood and graduated in 1966. David served in the National Guard from 1965-69 and served in Vietnam from 1968-69.
David was married three times that ended in divorce. He married Debra Timme on Nov. 16, 2012. She survives him at their home.
David worked as a partsman at many auto and equipment parts houses. He lived in Grangeville, Nezperce, Pierce, Lewiston, Moscow, Spokane and back to Lewiston. His hobbies were fishing, four-wheeling, camping and trips to the Oregon Coast and Arizona.
David is survived by his wife, Debra L. Kinzer, of Lewiston; stepsons Eric (Samantha) Timme, of California, Md., and Austin Hubbard, of Lewiston; sons Bryan Kinzer Forsmann, of Idaho Falls, and Jayson Kinzer, of Seattle; sisters Marilyn (Bob) Robinson, of Boise, Amy (Mike) Wemhoff, of Lewiston, and Debbie (Ed) Barnes, of Port Townsend, Wash.; brother Daryl (Donna) Kinzer, of Kamiah; stepmother Sharon Kinzer, of Clarkston; stepsister Lorrie (Del) Downs, of Colfax; stepbrothers Scott (Tami) Crea, of Clarkston, and Jeff Crea, of Lewiston.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cornelius Kinzer; mother Alma Cox Nickel; stepfather William Nickel; brother Thomas Robert Kinzer; nephew Chad McMillin; son Scott Kinzer Forsmann; and father-in-law Henry Timme.
A celebration of life is set for 3 p.m. to whenever Feb. 8, 2020, at the Zoo behind the Wayback Cafe in Lewiston.
