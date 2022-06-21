David W. Egland, a beloved husband, father, brother and friend, passed away at age 66, on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family after battling with pancreatic cancer. David was born Feb. 28, 1956. He grew up in Lewiston, graduating from Lewiston High School. He married Kathy Egland on May 3, 1992.
David spent his younger years working for his parents at BoJack’s, where he eventually became the owner. He loved his customers, and his customers loved him.
David enjoyed racing, boating, snowmobiling, four-wheeling and just hanging out in his shop with family and friends.
David is survived by his wife of 30 years, Kathy Egland; two daughters, Michelle Egland-Smith (Chad), and Katrina Egland; his brother, Ron (Bobbie) Egland; his sister, Barbara Smith; three grandchildren, RayLynn (Austin) Meyer, Cole Smith and Grayce Smith; two great-grandchildren, Trey and Casen; and six nephews, Michael, Shawn, Culley, Chad, Tyler and Matt.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harry and Etta Egland, and William and Clara Arnzen; and his parents, Wallace (Helen) Egland and Kathleen Arnzen Egland.
A memorial service will be held at noon July 9 at Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jackson Baldwin Foundation.