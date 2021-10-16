David Vincent Holbrook, of Moscow, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Moscow. He was 48.
Dave was born July 9, 1973, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow to Gregory Vincent Holbrook and Ann Leslie Holbrook, of Colfax. Dave attended most of his school in Garfield and Palouse. He obtained his GED and attended a semester at Lewis-Clark State College.
In the early 1990s, Dave moved to Moscow. In 1993, he met Stacey Ann Trevino and the two struck a friendship and they were married in 1998. They formed “Team Holbrook” with the addition of their wonderful children, Vincent Joseph, Davey Ann and Johnny Rex, and the Team was strong.
Dave worked many jobs before landing at FabTec in Moscow where he spent more than 25 years. Dave was loved by all, a friend to everyone who knew him, and he considered them all family. He was a man of many talents and enjoyed music, sports, art and fishing.
Dave is survived by his best friend, Stacey Holbrook, of Moscow; children Vincent, Davey and Johnny Holbrook, all of Moscow; parents Greg and Ann Holbrook, of Garfield; brothers Kirk and Ike Holbrook, of Garfield; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and brother- and sisters-in-law.
A memorial service for Dave will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Nazarene Church in Moscow.
In lieu of flowers special donations can be made to Inland Oasis & West Side Food Bank, P.O. Box 8205, Moscow, ID 83843.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.