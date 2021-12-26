David Stanton Hamilton passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
David was born to Stanton and Blanche Hamilton April 17, 1931, in Copalis Crossing, Wash. We heard many stories of his youth. He often spoke fondly of the one-pedal bicycle he purchased, as well as laughing about his more mischievous adventure when he wrecked a car, which landed on top of him breaking his collarbone. He was grateful when a friend came and lifted the car off him using a mixture of brute strength and adrenaline. He attended Newton Elementary School in Copalis, Wash., and Hoquiam High School. He then went to work to help his family. David dug clams commercially, known for being one of the fastest. His little sister Margaret could hardly keep up with him.
David logged, worked at the lumber mill and served in the National Guard. He met the love of his life when he was 17 and she was 15. Later, he married Eris Lorene Kendall on May 9, 1952. They celebrated 68 years together. One day in 1953 David came home and told Eris they were moving to Lewiston. There he worked on the Camas Prairie Railroad as a switchman for 40 years, retiring in 1993.
David and Eris had three daughters, whom they adored. Their oldest daughter, Janet Lorene, Mom’s shadow, filling the house with music, was born in 1953 in Aberdeen, Wash. In 1956, in Lewiston, another daughter came along, named Dena Rae. Dena was Dad’s sidekick for outdoor adventures. Eleven years later, a surprise came along, named April Dawn. Dad used to say, “We waited 11 years to get you.”
David treasured his family and was a faithful man of integrity; always loving, hardworking and sometimes stubborn. He was a son, brother, husband, dad, grandpa, uncle and friend. He and Eris provided a safe and loving home to many.
He enjoyed many hobbies. I do not know if gardening was one of them, or if he did it from habit. Regardless, he started at age 14 and for 74 years he planted a bountiful garden. He also loved to hunt, fish and camp. Upon his passing, he was able to reunite with his best hunting and fishing partner, his father-in-law, Bus Kendall. No doubt, Grandpa Kendall has shown him the best spots in Heaven. His mother, father, brothers Gene and Vaughn (Helen), in-laws, Bus and Letha Kendall, and grandson, Dustin went before him. His wife Eris survives him, along with his daughters Janet (Roger), Dena (Bill), April (Ross), many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. His sister Margaret (Archie) Pettis and brother Jimmy (Cheryl) Hamilton also survive him.
Our cousin wrote, “We were blessed to have a home filled with love and safety, secure in the love our parents had for each other and their devotions to us.” He was a man of God, believing in the redeeming grace of his Savior, Jesus. During David’s last night on this earth, he was thanking God for a good life, his wonderful family, and praising Him for all the blessings in his 90 years. It is certain that David heard the words, well done my good and faithful servant.
The family will have a private celebration of life in early summer.