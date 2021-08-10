David R. Shirley, 68, was born June 2, 1953, and passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at his home.
David Shirley was born to George and Shirley F. Shirley in Bath, Maine. David attended high school and some of college in Brunswick, Ga. He spent some time in the Coast Guard Academy.
In 1973, he met and married his beautiful bride, René. They had two daughters, Dani and Sarah. In the early ’80s, he was hired by Washington Water Power (now known as Avista). In the late ’80s, he was transferred to Spokane. In 1997, he was then transferred to Clarkston, where both David and René wanted to retire.
David and René adopted their grandson Chase in 2004.
David retired in 2009 and thoroughly enjoyed his retirement. He always said, “Retirement is not overrated!” David loved to be with his wife, René, and his family. His favorite pastime with his wife was killer pool. He loved his killer pool family.
David also loved being with his grandsons. He loved taking them to the movies and going out for ice cream. He loved playing board games and cards with his family.
David is survived by his wife, René; his three children, Dani (Willie), Sarah (Bob) and Chase; grandchildren Derek and Kyle; his sisters, Lisa (Lee) and Susan (Mark); and his great-grandchildren, Amaiya, Onyx and Anastazia.
He will be missed.
There is a celebration of life at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Zoo in Lewiston.