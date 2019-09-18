David R. Mosman passed away from cancer Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at his home in McCall surrounded by his wife, Cathy, and four children, Katie, Ray, Sarah and Maria. He was 58 years old.
Dave graduated from Nezperce High School in 1979. He attended Lewis-Clark State College, where he studied diesel mechanics, then received his associate degree in agribusiness from the College of Southern Idaho in 1982. Upon graduation, he returned to the family farm on Central Ridge.
Dave married the love of his life, Cathy Tesnohlidek, in 1986. As a family, Dave, Cathy and their children worked together on the farm, specializing in native and reclamation seed crops. He taught his children the value of hard work and having fun. He loved being a father and was very proud of his children.
Dave loved the outdoors, taking his family on Sunday hikes, camping trips and spent every winter in McCall, skiing as many days as possible. Dave also loved flying and became a pilot, fulfilling a lifelong dream.
Dave was battling his third round of cancer when he passed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Dorothy; and his brother, Bob. Dave is survived by his wife, Cathy, and his children, Katie Wilson (Chris), of Grangeville, Ray on the family farm, Sarah, of Nampa, and Maria, of Moscow. He is also survived by his sisters, Marcia Fricke (Ted), Diane Mosman, Carol Windle (George), Nancy Bochsler (Bob), Doreen Schmidt (Pat) and Joann Forsman (Chuck); and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be Saturday at the All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m., with a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon.
If desired, memorial donations in Dave’s name may be directed to Sister Mary’s Children, P.O. Box 369, Craigmont, ID 83523; or at sistermaryschildren.org. Remembrances may be made on Dave’s webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com.