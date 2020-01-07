David Patrick Loseth, loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend to many, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at his home in Wheatland, Wyo., from a pulmonary embolism at the age of 31.
David was born Aug. 18, 1988, in Caldwell to Chris and Lori Loseth. David was proud of the fact that he made Chris and Lori parents and was the first grandchild on both sides. Every Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, he reminded us that we had him to thank first for any attention we received. He delighted everyone with his blond hair and big brown eyes. He was interested in sports from a very early age; he seemed to always have a ball in his hand.
The family moved to Clarkston in 1989. David started his education at Kingdom Kids playschool. Several lifelong friendships had their beginning there. David attended kindergarten at Heights Elementary, where he charmed his neighbor, Courtney, into tying his shoes every morning before school.
The family moved to Asotin when David started first grade. David played flag football, soccer and baseball with his friends throughout the valley on both sides of the river. He was so excited when he got to play tackle football with the fledgling Clearwater Football League. He loved being part of many different sports teams while coached by his dad, Chris, along with Scott Arnone, Bill Stellmon and Jim Brigham.
He was a tried and true Asotin Panther, graduating from Asotin High School in 2007. He played football, baseball and golf. He was not known for his blazing speed, but he could hit the ball a mile in baseball and golf, although not always where he wanted it to go. He was musical and enjoyed playing piano, drums and saxophone. He also enjoyed cheering on his classmates and younger siblings in the sports they played. He was one of the graduation speakers from the class of 2007. He was a proud leader on the only Asotin High School football team to win the state championship.
During high school, David took Running Start classes at Walla Walla Community College in Clarkston. Upon high school graduation, David attended the University of Idaho in Moscow where he graduated early with dual degrees in justice studies and sociology in December 2010. He was a member of Delta Chi Fraternity, where he picked up his third nickname, Monte, after Super Dave and Big Papa.
Shortly after graduation, David began his career in criminal justice as a probation and parole officer in 2011 with the state of Idaho. In 2012, he accepted a similar position from the state of Wyoming. What compelled David the most was the rehabilitation component of criminal justice — he saw the good in everyone.
David was most proud of his family. He relished his role as big brother to both his sister, Caitlin, and his brother, Erik, and their friends, as well. He made several trips home specifically to watch his brother and his friends play football or baseball. Brother Erik attended the University of Wyoming because David was close, and he knew that he and his dorm friends had a welcoming home at David’s. He was an enthusiastic supporter of anything his brother and sister did.
David enjoyed camping and playing cards with his grandparents, brother, sister and cousins. He also loved time spent with his family fishing in Alaska, joining the ladies for lunch, cooking or telling stories with his uncle, Pat. He was looking forward to moving back to the area where he could spend more time at the Dworshak cabin and with his family and friends.
To meet David was to find a good, kind and loving man. He cared deeply about his friends and family.
David is survived by his parents, Chris and Lori Loseth; his sister, Dr. Caitlin Loseth, of Santa Barbara, Calif.; brother Erik Loseth, of Clarkston; and cousins Shawnna Riggers, Andrew Loseth, Keeton Benedict and Jake, Jon and Jeff Peroutka. He is also survived by his grandmother, Gloria Schlichtemier; aunts Diane Loseth, Marcia Schlichtemier and Julie Peroutka; and his uncle, David Schlichtemier.
David was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Merle Loseth, of Orofino, Dr. James Schlichtemier, of Omaha, Neb., and his beloved uncle, Patrick Loseth, of Clarkston.
The family invites you to attend his memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday at the First Presbyterian Church in Clarkston.
Memorials can be sent to the “David Loseth Scholarship Fund” at Asotin High School. The address is Asotin-Anatone School District, Attn: Julie Hancock, P.O. Box 489, Asotin, WA 99402. Memorials can also be sent to Northwest Children’s Home in memory of David Loseth to 419 22nd Ave., Lewiston, ID 83501.
Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.