Dave Knapp passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was 59 years old.
Dave was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1981. He worked for the U.S. Forest Service as a wildland firefighter for 13 years, a job he really loved. From there he enrolled at the University of Idaho and earned a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree in special education.
He was employed by Joint School District 171 and worked as a behavioral specialist at the Youth Challenge Academy in Pierce.
Dave loved children and was a special guy, especially to his nieces and nephews, who knew him as “Uncle David.” He will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bernie. He is survived by his mother, Lois; and seven siblings, Barb, Bill (Teresa), Mike (Amy), Bernie, Tom (Lisa), Julie and Kathy. No memorial is planned at this time.