David Monroe Franklin

On Saturday, February 6, 2021, Dave Monroe Franklin passed away at the age of 79, with his family by his side, from cancer and kidney failure.
He was born to Lorenzo and Velma (King) Franklin Jan. 27, 1942, in Clarkston. Dave was the oldest of two siblings (Judy and Paul) and was a lifelong resident of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Dave spent most of his younger and teenage years working and learning the mechanic trade with his father. At the age of 17, he worked for Safeway and built his first car. He married at 19 to Sharon Payton. They had three children together, Randy, Adam and Spring. While raising his family, Dave went to work for Potlatch in 1967. In 1970, he lost his right hand working on the tissue roller; however, the doctors were able to save his palm and thumb. During his time recovering he managed to build his first Harley Davidson Chopper.
Dave was one who always met challenges head on, and never let his disability stop him from doing anything that he wanted to do. After leaving Potlatch, he went to work driving pea truck for Twin City Foods in the summer and drove bus for the Clarkston School District. In 1975, he went to work for the state of Idaho as a mechanic, and Dave and Sharon divorced and went their separate ways.
In 1979, Dave met Linda Johnson, and they moved to Asotin in 1981. They married Feb. 14, 1983, and had six children. While raising his family, Dave ran the Asotin Chevron Station also known as The Pit Stop. A couple years later, Dave opened up his own yard shop called Asotin Creek General Repair. His services included mechanic service, for-hire dump truck and tractor services.
From an early age, Dave was an avid outdoorsman. He did everything from target shooting, reloading, camping, grooming his large gardens, big game and bird hunting, fishing and meat processing/smoking. His favorite pastime was anything that had to do with the water.
Dave was a proud father, who enjoyed teaching his kids to work hard and play hard. He was always helping his kids with their Scouts projects. The boys all started out as Cubs and went on to Eagle Scouts. He loved to help all his children with their 4-H and FFA fair projects.
There were health issues throughout the 1990s with heart attacks and surgeries. In 2006, he only had 10 percent heart function and on June 7, 2006, he had the ventricular assist device (VAD) mechanical heart put in and was put on the heart transplant list. On Nov. 6, 2006, a heart was available and the transplant was successful. Our family was blessed with an additional 15 years with him.
Over those 15 years he enjoyed many backyard family barbecues, yard sales, gardening, welcoming of grandchildren and lots of fishing. While enjoying his grandchildren, they gave him a new honorary name of “Pa.” Whenever Dad was proud of us, he would always raise his right hand in the air to give us the thumbs-up.
Dave is survived by his wife, Linda Franklin; his children Randy (Donna) Franklin, Spring Franklin, James (Anna) Franklin, Melinda Franklin, April Franklin, David (Sierra) Franklin, Victoria (Jesse) Crumpacker and Lucas Franklin; his 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister Judy (Gordon) Dixon and many nieces and nephews.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, brother Paul Franklin and second son, Adam Franklin.
There will be a celebration of life at 11:30 a.m. July 3 at Floch Hall in Asotin followed by a covered-dish meal.
The family gives special thanks to Dr. Dennis Mountjoy for his many years of service, Providence Sacred Heart Mechanic Heart and Transplant, Tri-State Dialysis, Cindy Lawen and Elite Hospice.