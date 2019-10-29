David Michael Hamm was born March 17, 1955, (30 seconds before his twin Dan) in Clarkston. He passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1973. In high school he started on the trumpet and before high school was over, he was an accomplished guitarist. While he also played other instruments, the guitar was his instrument of choice and he used it to compose his many songs, lead his bands, inspire others and bring joy to more people than we will ever know.
David lived in the minute, moment, second, millisecond. He loved life and liked living on the edge. He said he was torn between the ocean and the mountains. David loved everything Irish and was proud of having been in the military.
After graduating from High School in 1973, David joined the U.S. Navy and became a member of the elite SERE (Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape) in the Vietnam War. David was not only a member of this specially trained group, but one of the instructors who trained the aircrewman in search and rescue, special operations, how to evade capture and survival skills. He was in the Navy from 1974 to 1979.
David said that there was no greater thrill than jumping out of a plane into black water in the black of night. “You couldn’t tell where the night ended, and the water started until you hit it.” And that the greatest satisfaction he had ever experienced came from bringing someone back to life.
David married Roni Roberge Feb. 3, 1977, and they had a daughter, Stephanie, David’s only child. They later divorced.
He was like an Irish Bard in that everywhere he went he played his music. His travels took him round the world; he lived and traveled to South America, was a pro-photographer in Portland, Ore., and lived on and raced sail boats in San Francisco. About 20 years ago he settled in Cottonwood, where he became very active in and loved by the community.
He loved working with young people and had great respect for their talent. He loved playing and singing for the Lord. He was in the choir at St. Mary’s in Cottonwood and spent four “wonderful” years as the music director at Sacred Heart in Lapwai, before he could no longer play his guitar.
He was always ready for an adventure or to lend a helping hand. He was a great musician, hard worker, fun to be around and, most of all humble. He was proud of being Irish, a serviceman, a patriot, a Catholic. We were proud of him as our beloved father, brother, friend.
David is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Schoenfeldt, husband Joshua and their children, Sierra, Khloe, Carlee and Zachary; sisters LaFawn Hamm (Bob Brown), Evonne Rubino (Rick Rubino), Kathy Lyons, Heidi Atencio; Cindy Moore (Steve Moore); brothers Steve Hamm (Cheryl), Kerry Lyon (Deb), and twin, Dan Hamm (Nancye) and many nieces and nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Claire Stewart and father, James Oliver Hamm.
There will be a rosary at 9:30 a.m. and a Mass at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cottonwood.
In lieu of flowers, David would want you to donate to your favorite charity or to the David Hamm Memorial Music Scholarship, Cottonwood Credit Union, 1606 Lewiston St., Cottonwood, ID 83522.
Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements.