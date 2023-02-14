David Martin King

David Martin King was born May 1, 1969, in Morristown, N.J. He died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Spokane. His mother, Annie Francis King, named David after Martin Luther King Jr. She was a strong Christian who raised David and stepbrother Joey in the Baptist Church.

David attended Morristown High School, graduating in 1989. While still in high school, he was recruited by the U.S. Army, later completing Army Ranger training in Georgia. For three years, he served in covert reconnaissance.