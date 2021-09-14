David Lynn Thompson, of Lewiston, husband, father, grandfather, best friend, and faithful servant of God, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. He will be greatly and deeply missed by his family, which included his church family and his friends.
David was born to Evelyn and Louis Thompson on Feb. 21, 1956, in Lewiston, where he spent most of his life. He was preceded in death by his father, Louis Thompson. He is survived by his mother, Evelyn Thompson, wife Rachel, only child Adrianna Slape and son-in-law Jason. He also leaves behind two grandchildren whom he adored immensely: his grandson, Jordan Slape, and granddaughter-in-law Andrea, and granddaughter Zoe Slape. He also has two surviving brothers and their wives: Mike and Lynette Thompson, and Randy and Karen Thompson; plus, many numerous other relatives.
David enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and golfing. However, as I write this, I would have to say my father’s favorite thing, aside from his grandchildren, was serving the Lord. I do remember our countless camping and fishing trips but what I remember most about my father is his unwavering faith and devotion to Christ Jesus. He knew that through all things, God would see him through. There was never a doubt in my father’s mind that his purpose on Earth was to spread the Word of the Lord and what God could do for everyone.
David went through many trials both physically and spiritually, and God finally called him home where he can rejoice evermore.
David’s celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the House of Faith, 2502 16th Ave., in Lewiston.