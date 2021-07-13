David Lowell Mendenhall passed away peacefully in his sleep, Saturday, June 26, 2021, after several years of failing health.
He was born the youngest of six children to William and Naomi Sanford Mendenhall on Dec. 12, 1947, in Clarkston. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Delores, Leila, Doug and Bud. Married in 2000 to Lucy Gott Mendenhall, he will be missed as a loving husband, as well as brother, uncle and friend to many.
Dave grew up in Lewiston, where he graduated from Lewiston High School, and worked in lumber, mining and horticulture. He will be remembered for his market gardens and sales of organic produce locally. His many interests included history, geology, nutrition and health, minerology, animal husbandry and antiques. He was always willing to share his latest findings and stories.
Dave will be laid to rest, at his request, at the Mendenhall Cemetery in Onaway. The service will be private. While we, his family, close this last chapter of his life, we want to thank the valiant and kind health care workers, loving neighbors and others who helped him through his final days, especially the wonderful people of Gritman Medical Center.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.