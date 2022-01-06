David L. Reisenauer passed away after a long battle of COPD at Hospice House in Spokane on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, with his wife by his side.
David was born in Colton. He married Theresa Gallagher and they raised four children. David was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, was a wizard at pinball and loved word puzzles. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for four years.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Theresa; his four children, raised between Wheaton, Ill., and Medical Lake, Wash., Catherine Mary (Dan), William Gerard (Karen), Kenneth Michael (Claire) and Marcia Lynn (Todd); six granddaughters, and five great-grandchildren. David has four siblings, Gerald (Judy), Justine (Tom) Osborne, Judy Roe, and Pauline (Jim) Spangler.
He was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Zita, and four children who died at birth. David had a wonderful sense of humor and loved teasing all, but especially children, most especially his granddaughters and great-grandchildren. He will be interred at a later date at the Washington State Veteran’s Cemetery in Medical Lake.