David L. Morrison, 71, of Colton, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston.
David was born Aug. 26, 1949, in Lewiston, to James and Janita (Holbrook) Morrison. He attended Colton School for a while and graduated from Pullman High School. David attended Spokane Community College where he studied auto body painting, receiving his Associate Degree in 1969. David worked in that industry for a while. He married LuAnne Hamilton and together they made this area their home. Upon returning to the Pullman area David became a truck driver and later worked for the McGregor Company for a while before going back to work on the farm. He loved farming and all the hard work that it entailed. He later worked at Washington State University for a couple of years. David loved guns and hunting and was always at peace when outdoors. Farming, however, was dear to his heart.
He is survived by his daughter Ashley Edwards; his granddaughter Victoria Edwards; brother Jim Morrison and sister Jackie Keller. David was preceded in death by his wife, LuAnne, his parents and a brother Mid.
A graveside service at the Pullman Cemetery will be planned for the spring of 2021 when it is safe to gather. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.