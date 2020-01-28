David Joseph Gehring, 82, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center after suffering from complications of colon cancer.
Dave was born at the family farm Aug. 22, 1937, 7 miles southeast of Keuterville. He was the sixth child of Theodore “Ted” and Inez (Luchtefeld) Gehring. He attended Pine View School and graduated from St. Gertrude’s Academy. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army for a period of two years and served at the Guided Missile Base at El Paso, Texas, as a mechanic.
Following his military service, he logged for a short period and was married to his high school sweetheart, Claudia Hoene, June 21, 1958. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary June 21, 2018.
In 1958, he was employed by George Crea, welding, earth moving, landscaping and bridge building. He then worked as a mechanic for Hoene Implements in Grangeville and Cottonwood. In 1971, he went to work as a woods foreman for Tom Armstrong Logging. In 1972, he returned to the mechanic career and worked for Brown Motors at Grangeville. He also served as assistant fire chief on the volunteer fire department until his employment kept him from being available for daytime calls. In 1985, he took the position of road foreman for the Keuterville Highway District until his retirement in 2000.
Dave was an avid outdoorsman and was an accomplished hunter, hunting big game, smaller game and coyotes. He also enjoyed fly and steelhead fishing, filling his card most years. He loved to snowmobile and, in later years, riding ATVs. He looked forward each spring to spending time at their cabin in Orogrande. He especially loved to see his grandchildren fish at Five Mile Pond and give them rides on the four-wheeler. His greatest joy was to have his kids, grandchildren and great-grands come to visit.
Dave is survived by his wife, Claudia, and his children, Shannon (Pat) Schacher, of Genesee, Bruce (Lynn Schacher) Gehring, of Cottonwood, Tami (Marty) Nuxoll, of Post Falls, Brenda (Randy) Eller, of Kamiah, Shane (Amy Funke) Gehring, of Boise, and Stacie (Jeff) Jackson, of Cottonwood; and 14 grandchildren: Ben, Eric and Stacie Schacher; Nick, John and Becky Gehring; Sam, Wyatt and Wes Nuxoll; Dusty and Devon Eller; and Victoria, Brooke and Tyler Gehring.
Also surviving are nine great-grandchildren: Amelia, Isabella and Ethan Schacher; Owen and Liam Zollman; Waylon and Evelyn Gehring; and McKenna and Mavrick Slichter; as well as brothers Jim and Vic (Shirley); brothers-in-law JD Lauer and Bill Hoene; and sisters-in-law Cathi (Vic) Morton, Maxine Hoene and Mary Jo Hoene.
He was preceded in death by Mary Gehring (infant), Dorothy and husband William Kaschmitter, Ethel and Delmer Rad, Carol Lauer Bettie (Jim) Gehring, Bob Gehring and brothers-in-law Alan, Jim and Tom Hoene.
A rosary will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cottonwood with a funeral Mass to follow at 1:30 p.m. Inurnment will follow at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery. A dessert luncheon will be held after the services at the Cottonwood Community Hall.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.