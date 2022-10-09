David Jon Nebelsieck

David Jon Nebelsieck departed from his rainforest jungle — his favorite place on Earth — on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at the age of 56.

As a beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and loyal friend, David was a big presence in many people’s lives. He even entered this world in a big way, being born to Gary and Judy Nebelsieck on March 27, 1966, at a whopping 10 pounds.