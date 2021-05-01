David Johnston Crozier

David “Dave” Johnston Crozier, 50, passed away at his home suddenly Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
Dave was born July 7, 1970, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Ronald Lee Crozier and Janet Crozier (nee Takamoto), of Kauai, Hawaii. Both parents served in the Navy and moved with David and his brother to Edmonds, Wash., and Virginia Beach, Va. They finally settled in Moscow in 1976, where Dave attended Moscow Junior and Senior High Schools.
“Big Wave Dave,” as he was affectionately known, founded the sound company DC Productions. As a sound engineer, he provided sound reinforcement for many local and regional artists in the Moscow/Pullman area. During his life, Dave worked as a DJ, cook and driver. Later he became a beloved member of the facilities staff at Washington State University. But his role as a “Girl Dad” and devoted, loving husband were his greatest vocation.
Dave loved music, especially the band Phish, and all sports. He especially loved the Vandals, Cougars and Seahawks. These were the passions he shared every day with his Ohana.
Dave was introduced to his wife, Crystal, by a mutual friend in December 2012. He proposed in August 2013. Their only daughter, Zoey, was born in early 2014. Dave and Crystal married Aug. 12, 2017, at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in Moscow.
Dave made friends easily and was loved by many. His smile would light up any room. He was kind, sweet and generous, often to a fault. He was a loving husband and doting father. He and Zoey were nearly inseparable. His beautiful brown eyes beamed with love and pride every day for Zoey.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents; and dear friends Tyson Colbert, of Moscow, and Andrew Becker, of Genesee.
He is survived by his wife, Crystal; his daughter, Zoey; brother Roger Crozier (Breanne Peterson), all of Moscow; 12 nieces and nephews; and many, many family and friends around the world.
There will be a celebration of life with potluck and remembrances from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Ghormley Park in Moscow. The family will hold a private service at a later date.