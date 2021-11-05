Our beloved David John Williams, 60, lost his short battle with cancer and passed from this life in the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
David was born to Bill and JoAnn (Bowles) Williams on Aug. 11, 1961, in Lewiston, and the world forever changed. He became little brother to sister Karla and brother Doug.
David was raised in Kamiah and graduated high school there in 1979. This was a big accomplishment for David as he had developed a critical illness that prevented him from walking with his class at their graduation ceremony. While in school, David excelled at all sports he participated in. His first love was basketball, and he was particularly proud that he, along with his best friend, Ken Hobart, led their team to the state basketball championship game in 1977. After high school, he lived and worked in and around Kamiah, many times working with his dad painting and building many houses. He, along with his dad, spent a short time in Florida painting houses.
Upon his return to Kamiah, he enjoyed playing fast- and slow-pitch softball for many of the teams in the area, where he developed many great friendships and many great stories from all their travels. He also joined the Kamiah Jaycees and was proud of the work he did and the awards he won while apart of this community organization.
He eventually met and married Karleen Pardue in January 1987. They soon had a son, Trevor John Price, followed closely by a daughter, Desireé Marie. His children were the light of his life, and one of his greatest joys was watching them participate in their school and sports activities. He was particularly proud when Trevor placed second at the State Championship in wrestling. Unfortunately, the marriage ended in divorce.
In April of 1999, he met a wonderful woman, Rita Kiele in Lewiston. They later married on his birthday in August 2012. Rita often joked that she married him on his birthday so he would never forget their anniversary and so he would get more presents. They enjoyed many camping and fishing trips around the area, where he really loved sitting around a good campfire under the stars.
David was a very giving soul, he really loved sharing his homemade potato soup, chili and stew with all his friends and family. No one ever left their house empty handed or hungry. Many of his friends expressed what a great man he was and he was loved by all. He will be especially missed by his best friends Ken Hobart, Tom Laws, Kelley Nichols and Ann White. Also, by his best fur baby, Samson.
When his grandson Morgan was born he was so proud to be called “Pappa,” and later when granddaughter Lavella was born his smile lit up the room. He truly loved watching Morgan play T-ball and Lavella at her dance recitals.
From the time David was a little boy he was a huge Green Bay Packer fan. His greatest wish was to visit Lambeau field and to watch the Pack play. Unfortunately, he was never able to realize this dream. We hope he made a detour there on his way to heaven.
David was preceded in death by his mother, JoAnn, and father, Bill. Also, his grandparents and aunts preceded him.
He is survived by his wife, Rita, at their home in Lewiston, as well as his son Trevor, wife Alyssa and grandson Morgan Daniel; his daughter Desireé and her daughter Lavella Rose Marie, all of Lewiston. Also surviving are his sister Karla (Jerry), of Orofino, and brother Doug (Vicky), of Kamiah, as well as a nephew, two nieces, two great nephews and a great niece.
A memorial service is planned at 1 p.m. Nov. 20 in Kamiah at the American Legion Hall, with a dinner to follow. If you have it, please wear your Green Bay Packer gear in honor of David and his love of the team. A private burial will follow this the spring.