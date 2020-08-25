David Jerusalem, 77, left Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, for an extended tour with his Higher Power. He had an RV from 2003-07, and this latest venture doubtless appealed to his love of travel and adventure.
David taught in the St. Paul Public Schools from 1976-2003; he was the creator of Hands On Work (HOW), a program that taught job skills, woodworking, canoe-building, etc. David was a marvelous teacher because he was dyslexic, and had instant sympathy and bonding for any youngster who struggled to learn. He worked for the Pullman schools as an educational assistant for students who had learning problems.
He also was a disc jockey for the David Jerusalem Show on KRFP. If you were innocently walking downtown in Moscow, David probably stopped you and begged you to be on his program and talk about your life and living. He loved music and would invite anyone who sang, played an instrument or owned a kazoo.
David loved eating, walking, talking and listening. He loved dogs, Loki, Sunny, Benji and Katie. He loved travel, loved his boat, his RV and lusted ceaselessly for a convertible.
David was married to Jan in 1983, after an extended live-in courtship (1976). Their son, Todd, daughter-in-law Charlie, and the grandchildren, Charlotte, Thomas and Millie, live in Oxford, England. David’s sister, Cheryl, lives in Coeur d’Alene, as does David’s mom, Billee. Nephews Tristan, Cullen and Owen complete the family.
David leaves behind a host of KRFP listeners, many friends of Bill and a 42-year medallion.
Memorials are suggested to the Moscow Food Bank, KRFP or the Latah Recovery Center.
