David J. Nordquist, a resident of Pullman, died peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital, surrounded by family.
David John Nordquist was born in Ellensburg, Wash., on Oct. 8, 1930. He was one of four children to Ole and Agnes Nordquist. David and his family lived in Ellensburg until he was 12 years old after which they moved to Lake Stevens, Wash., where his father got a job in “the war effort” as a machinist. As a student at Lake Stevens High School, David played “every sport I could,” was involved in student government, and youth church activities.
David began to attend Washington State College (WSC) in the fall of 1948 on a football scholarship. He played for the Cougs for three years and spent his last year on campus serving as student body president (1952), which started his longtime commitment to Cougar Nation. He then completed a master’s degree in public administration at the University of Washington (UW), but his sons never held that against him ... much.
While attending WSC, David met Marian Delight Spann, also a Coug, and the couple married on Sept. 6, 1952. Upon receiving his master’s degree, David joined the U.S. Army and was eventually stationed in Washington, D.C., where their oldest son, Eric, was born in 1957. Soon after, they moved to Paraguay, South America, where they lived for two years working for the U.S. State Department (with the CIA — way cool. This is where he received his nickname “Shorty” — our Dad was 6-foot 5-inches tall.) Their second son, Mark, was born in the capital Asunción in 1959. Upon returning from Paraguay, David worked in the paper industry in staff personnel, while Marian was at home raising boys (so much work.) Twin boys Daniel and Philip (who were supposed to be “one girl”) were added to the family while living in Louisiana in 1964. In 1967, the family had the opportunity to return to Pullman and Washington State University (WSU), which they accepted wholeheartedly, knowing the Palouse would be a great place to raise their boys (we always find our way back home).
David and Marian, with family in tow, moved to Moscow for the country experience in 1972 and lived there for the next 30 years. David continued to work at WSU, initially as director of staff personnel and then as the director of business services, finally retiring in 1993. After retirement, David sold real estate, attended the activities of his many grandchildren and great grandchildren, and was a member/facilitator of the Pullman Rural Resources Community Living Connections Caregivers Group. He and Marian were members of Living Faith Fellowship in Pullman and the Palouse Country Cowboy Poetry Club. He was an avid golfer, even golfing a month before he passed. Dave and Marian moved back to Pullman in 2002.
David is survived by four sons, Eric (Tami), of Pullman, Mark, of Lake Hills, Texas, Daniel (Carolyn), of Pullman, and Philip (Debbie), of West Jordan, Utah; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marian, his parents, a brother, and a sister.
David had a great motto: Do at least one fun thing each day. Thanks, Pop, we will miss you.
A memorial service is scheduled for 3 p.m., Nov. 19, at Living Faith Fellowship in Pullman. Flowers are welcome, however, if you would like to make a monetary donation, please send your donation to the Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation, in memory of David Nordquist. Also, if you have any stories or memories that you would like to share, please post them in his guest book at Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman at kimballfh.com.