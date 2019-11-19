David Earl Ausman, 91, a resident of Fernwood, Idaho, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at the Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’Alene.
He was born to Claire and Jeane (Corskie) Ausman on Feb. 21, 1928, in Corvallis, Ore. David’s mother died when he was very young. His father sold the farm they lived on in Oregon and they moved to Asotin, where his grandparents helped raise him. David graduated from high school in Asotin with the Class of 1946.
Following high school, David enlisted into the U.S. Army. When he was honorably discharged, he returned to Asotin to work on his family’s ranch. He married Vye Phillips in 1949, and the couple had three children. Their daughter, Peggy, died when she was an infant. David and his family moved to Seattle, where he took classes in welding. He went to work for Boeing. Vye and David divorced, and he followed her and her children to Kodiak, Alaska, to be closer to his children.
While in Alaska, David obtained his pilot’s license and bought a plane. He enjoyed flying all over Alaska. Through her brother, he met Velda Millard. The couple began dating, and spent 13 years together before they married June 1, 1985, at the Elks Lodge in Kodiak. To support his family, he worked as a commercial fisherman. In 1992, Velda and David moved to Fernwood. With the help of their grandsons, Dan, Ben and Jesse, they built their dream home.
David loved farming and raising cows. In his younger days, he enjoyed everything the outdoors could offer, including hunting and fishing. Because of the support David gave Velda both financially and physically, she was able to build the senior center in Fernwood. David was a Past Exalted Ruler of the Elks Lodge both in Kodiak and St. Maries, and he was a member of the American Legion Post No. 25 in St. Maries and also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
David is survived by his wife, Velda, at their home in Fernwood; children Deberah (Ken) Antel, of Clarkston, and Phillip (Nancy) Ausman, of Soldotna, Alaska; stepchildren Rebecca (Jim) Christianson, of Springfield, Ore., William Stortzum, of Salem, Ore., Bonnie Rohrich, of Veneta, Ore.; and Kim Rohrich, or Fernwood; 13 grandchildren; numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter Peggy Pauline Ausman; stepchildren Robert Stortzum and Victoria Waldrip; and sister Janet Merriman.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Elks Lodge in St. Maries. A gathering of family and friends will follow. Please visit his online memorial at www.hodgefuneralhome.com.