David E. Owsley Jr.

David Edward Owsley Jr., 43, of Orofino, went to celebrate at Jesus’ birthday party Christmas night, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, from his home.
David was born July 27, 1976, in Pullman to Dave and Janet Owsley. He was the oldest of “the Owsley Boys” and later would acquire the nickname of “Chief.”
David spent his entire life living in Orofino, first attending Bird Goodwin’s preschool, then Orofino Elementary School and Orofino Junior High School and, finally, graduating from Orofino High School in 1994. He wrestled on the high school wrestling team and lettered in basketball by being the varsity team’s manager.
He had a genuine love of working and giving back to others. He made a career as a box boy, working first at IGA and later at Cloninger’s in Kamiah. He always had a job, from the age of 14 until he was no longer physically able to work.
David was a kind and generous soul, who would share whatever he had with anyone in need.
He is survived by his brothers, Dennis (Anna) of Kuna, Idaho, Dean (Mindy) of Meridian, Idaho, and Darren (Cecilia) of Liberty Lake, Wash.; nieces, Kaylynn, Aspynn and Grace; and nephews, Drysten, Danner and Dawzyn.
A celebration of David’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Best Western in Orofino.
Memorials may be made to the Tammy Clark Foundation.