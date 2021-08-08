David “Dave” Earl Yates, 64, died Monday, July 19, 2021, at home because of cardiac arrest.
Dave was born Feb. 5, 1957, to James Yates and Shirley Puryear Jones at Madigan Army Medical Center in Tacoma. He lived in Lewiston and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1976. Dave was burned in a barn fire when he was 11 years old. Seventy percent of his body had third-degree burns and there were many surgeries and grafts for years. He persevered and it made him the strong, compassionate person he was.
He married Mary Yates and had two sons, Luke and Jared. They later divorced. Dave attended the First Assembly of God Church until he was an adult. In 2011, he had a stroke and was forced into retirement from Potlatch just one day shy of working 34 years. His early retirement allowed him to do the things he loved: traveling, boating, hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with family.
Dave is survived by his companion and life partner who he loved very much, Sabrina Shropshire, of Clarkston; sons Luke (Krissy) Yates and Jared (Alyssa) Yates, of Lewiston; mother Shirley Jones, of Puyallup, Wash.; sister Debbie Munden, of Puyallup; nephews Tyler and Ethan Munden, of Puyallup; niece Juliet Soldberg; granddaughter Isabelle and grandson Asher, both of Lewiston; Chelsea (Josh) Emerson, who was raised as his daughter since she was 11 years old; and his grandchildren, Darla and Jordyn Emerson.
He was preceded in death by his sister Darla Yates, nephew Tanner Munden and father James Yates.
A celebration of life will start at noon Sept. 12 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston. Memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
You may sign the online guestbook at merchantfuneralhome.com.