David “Dave” Allen Anderson, of Moscow, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the age of 82.
Dave was born Feb. 23, 1939, in Troy to Carl Anderson and Viola Peterson Anderson. Dave spent his childhood in Troy, raised by his parents in a home that still stands on Main Street. The fourth of five children, Dave attended Troy High School where he was known as “Goose” and later dubbed “Big Country” by his close friends. Dave loved to tell you that he graduated top 10 in his class ... of 10. After graduating high school, Dave went to work at the Troy Brickyard.
Dave met his future bride, Shirlee Olson, through mutual friends. They were married June 17, 1960, in Moscow. They welcomed their two children to the family, Christine and Bradley, and lived in Moscow for several years before moving to the family farm east of town.
He further worked for Carnation, then Wonder Bread, before taking over the family farm. While farming, Dave also worked for Everett Will Tractor Co., followed by B&G Distributors. Dave went to work for the North Latah County Highway District as foreman on his 45th birthday and retired 20 years later in 2004, on his 65th birthday.
Dave belonged to several organizations: the Moscow Jaycees, Moscow Volunteer Fire Department, Moscow Moose Lodge, SnoDrifters of Latah County, Northwest Travelers and he was a lifetime member of the Moscow Elks Lodge No. 249. He enjoyed hunting, camping, four-wheeling, snowmobiling, golfing, gardening and spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids, who called him “Papa.” He was at home in the mountains of Elk River, Dixie and Elk City, where he loved finding new roads, taking shortcuts and “pretending” to get the rest of us lost. Dave and Shirlee loved becoming snowbirds and enjoyed spending winters in Yuma, Ariz., with friends.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Shirlee Olson Anderson, and their two children, Christine (Aaron) Caywood, of Moscow, and Brad (Shelley) Anderson, of Moscow; three grandchildren, Brandon (Mary) Caywood, of Phoenix, Ariz., Sarah (Braden) Crow, of Carrollton, Texas, and Taylor (Jake) Riedner, of Moscow; three great-grandchildren, Natalie Caywood and Hannah Caywood, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Weston Crow, of Carrollton, Texas, with two more on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents; all of his siblings, Carol Johnson, of Lewiston, Doris Reierson, of Moscow, Pat Hokanson, of Troy, and Denny Ander-son, of Rawlins, Wyo.; and his son-in-law.
A celebration of Dave’s life will be held from 2-5 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Moscow Elks Lodge, 3080 Highway 8, Moscow. A private burial will follow.
The family would like to send a personal thank you to the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department, EMTs and Gritman Hospital doctors and nurses who provided compassionate care.
Donations in Dave’s memory can be made to the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department or Elks National Foundation through the Moscow Elks Lodge No. 249.
So ... to the man who wore so many hats, we thank you for all of the memories we get to keep, the stories we will continue to share and the traditions we can carry on because we had you in our lives. May we continue, in your memory, to take new and unfamiliar roads. Let us get lost a time or two before finding our way back, leaving us with more memories and bigger stories than if we’d stayed on the main road. Rest in peace, Papa, your journey was a blessed ride.
