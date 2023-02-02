David Clyde Lyons went to his eternal home Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born July 20, 1970, in Escondido, Calif. He lived in San Marcos, Calif., until 1992 when he moved to Kamiah. He later lived in Lenore, where he lived until he passed.

“Bubba” enjoyed spending time with loved ones, his friends and family, sitting with his animals, and tinkering on vehicles, especially the ones with big tires that played in the mud. Dave was known for saving strangers broke down on the side of the road, but his kindness went far beyond that. He has a special place in the heart of his nieces and nephews, showing up at school events, football, dance, recitals, wrestling and track. His famous. “Oh yeah” in his extremely conquering voice was always a sign of his welcomed presence.

Tags

Recommended for you