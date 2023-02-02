David Clyde Lyons went to his eternal home Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born July 20, 1970, in Escondido, Calif. He lived in San Marcos, Calif., until 1992 when he moved to Kamiah. He later lived in Lenore, where he lived until he passed.
“Bubba” enjoyed spending time with loved ones, his friends and family, sitting with his animals, and tinkering on vehicles, especially the ones with big tires that played in the mud. Dave was known for saving strangers broke down on the side of the road, but his kindness went far beyond that. He has a special place in the heart of his nieces and nephews, showing up at school events, football, dance, recitals, wrestling and track. His famous. “Oh yeah” in his extremely conquering voice was always a sign of his welcomed presence.
David took time daily to call his mama and share his thoughts and happenings. They hold a true mother and son bond unbreakable and forever. Together with his sister, they conquered their demons and their past. He has much to be proud of. David had a bond of unbroken brotherhood with Joe Scrofani and Brian Jones for more than 45 years, he took loyalty to the highest level and that bond was never broken. They are family.
David leaves behind Sharon Lyons, his mother, of Kamiah; Carol Lyons-Langston, also of Kamiah; Terra “Monster” Stout and her husband, Tyler, and daughter Kenedi, of Lewiston; Tyrell, Lieah, and Rhett Langston, of Kamiah; Jacey and Tayler Heitman and their boys, Daxton and Bensen, of Cottonwood; and Cody “Arliss” Langston, of Lewiston. He was preceded in death by his father, Milton “Monk” Lyons, and grandparents Henry and Esther Spooner and Dorothy Lyons.