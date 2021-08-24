David Cletus Kaufman, 84, died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center of natural causes.
David was born Dec. 9, 1936, in Lewiston to Cletus Joseph and Mamie Viola (Keough) Kaufman.
David lived in Lewiston most of his life. He attended the Catholic school and graduated from Lewiston High School. He married Pauline King on Aug. 11, 1956. During their marriage, he worked on the family farm prior to going to work at Potlatch Forests Inc. in 1958. He would go on working at PFI until he retired. David did serve in the National Guard, but no active duty. He and Pauline had seven children together. They later divorced.
David later married Gary Bishop. They divorced and she preceded him in death.
David was a longtime member of the Catholic Church. He enjoyed the outdoors and spent time hunting, fishing, camping and riding four-wheelers. He also enjoyed bowling, helping his father harvest hay and upkeep equipment on the farm. He loved the annual sausage-making gathering with his siblings.
David is survived by his children Kim (Herb) Green-walt, of Palouse, Kerrie Wilson, of Clarkston, and Rebecca (Steven) Browne, Patrick (Ronda) Kaufman and Travis (Christine) Kaufman, all of Lewiston.
He is survived by siblings Cliff (Ginny) Kaufman, of Clarkston, Delores (Bob) Rape, of Kendrick, Pat Murrill, of Enterprise, Ore., Tom Kaufmann, of Cheney, Chuck (Terrie) Kaufman, Ed (Helen) Kaufman, Don (Ernie) Kaufman, Mary (Roy) Busch, and Fred (Dori) Kaufman, all of Lewiston.
In addition, he is survived by 19 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and a longtime companion, Becky Beasley.
David was preceded in death by his parents; a sibling, Mike Kaufman; two children, David Eugene Kaufman and Daniel Dean Kaufman; and one grandchild, Amanda Brown.
A memorial service will be conducted by Father Mark Uhlenkott at All Saints Catholic Church on Sept. 4. The rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m. with Mass following at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens.
Funeral arrangements are by Mountain View Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to All Saints Catholic School.