David Charles Harris, 79, passed away Saturday, Dec. 29, 2021, at his home in Potlatch because of a stroke and multiple health conditions. Dave was born Aug. 13, 1942, in Pullman to Charlie V. and Flora G. (Lienhard) Harris. As a child, Dave moved with his parents to Southwick, where he lived until 1955. The family then moved to the Potlatch area, where Dave was residing at the time of his death. His father died in 1956 and as the oldest son, Dave became the father figure to his six younger siblings. He soon started raising cattle.
Dave graduated from Potlatch High School in 1960. In 1962, he started working for the U.S. Postal Service as a rural substitute carrier. That endeavor worked into a full time job which lasted for 35 years. The mail job paired well with farm tasks such as raising cattle and haying.
From the time Dave took high school shop class, he relished woodworking. He constructed cedar chests, bird houses, toy cars and trucks, rocking horses and whatever else caught his fancy.
Dave liked to socialize and remembered many stories. He knew numerous local people, their names and their relationships. To his final days, he was mentally acute and enjoyed visiting with others. He also loved children and liked to tease. In addition to offering gum to kids on the mail route, Dave spoiled the older patrons by checking on them and by often taking their mail directly to them.
Additional activities included Potlatch Lions Club, 2018 Potlatch Days Grand Marshal; Potlatch Days Car and Tractor Show; gardening; and restoring old tractors and trucks. He had collections of old children’s tractors and John Deere toys. Other favorites were Chevys and Herefords.
Dave was humble and didn’t need material things to make him happy.
Besides his father, Dave was predeceased by his mother (1993); infant brother, John Harris (1939); sister, Marilyn Smith (2009); and brother, Gilbert Harris (2013).
Survivors are longtime companion Eddie Boller, of Pullman, and her children; Denise Boller, of Pullman; Pete (Pam) Boller, of Lenore; and Bruce Boller, of Lewiston. He is also survived by sisters Shirley (Pete) Lane, of Grangeville, Linda Waters, of Harvard, and Jill (Wally) Hattan, of Colfax; brother Delbert (Sheila) Harris, of Kendrick; brother-in-law Terry Smith, of Potlatch; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Cremation has taken place. A service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Short’s Funeral Chapel. The family wishes to thank good neighbors, Bill and Lois, Dave’s caregiver, Joe Gartrell and Elite Hospice for their TLC. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Potlatch Ambulance Fund or a charity of your choice.