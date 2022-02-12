David “Carl” Steiner

Carl Steiner, 58, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at his home in Lewiston.
Carl was born Jan. 8, 1964, in Pullman to David and Yvonne “Bonnie” Steiner. Carl grew up and attended school in Pullman.
He was a long-time employee of CCI Speer.
Carl was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding motorcycles. He had many hunting and fishing trips with his stepfather, Ronald Heimgartner, and friends. He was a master at making sausage and jerky using his wild game, which he was always willing to share with family and friends.
Many years ago, Carl had the opportunity of a lifetime to travel to Africa where he hunted exotic game.
He is survived by his sister, Leanne Hoskins, and his best friend, his dog named Lilly, as well as his “second” mother, Carol Fuhrman.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at the First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
Malcolm’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is handling arrangements.