David B. Barnes, 70, entered into rest Monday, July 22, 2019, in Bowling Green, Ky.
David was a native of Clarkston, born Dec. 11, 1948.
David served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam and later retired after 27 years of service from the U.S. Army. He was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church in Bowling Green, Ky. He was a jack-of-all-trades, a handyman and loved old cars.
He is survived by his wife, Ruby Lockhart Barnes; daughter Shannon (Bob) Kopecky, of Bowling Green; son David P. Barnes, of Lewiston; sister Carolyn (Richard) Doughty; brother Barry Barnes; eight wonderful grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters. David was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Watson Barnes, of Clarkston.
Funeral services will be conducted at a later date in Bowling Green. David chose to be cremated. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel, 820 Lovers Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42103.