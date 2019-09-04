David Alan Fitzsimmons passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at his home in Vancouver, Wash., following an eight-month battle with cancer.
Dave was born May 10, 1958, in Lewiston, the son of Norm and Barb Fitzsimmons.
He graduated from Orofino High School in 1976. He then moved to Valdez, Alaska, for work. After starting his family, he returned to Moscow to attend the University of Idaho, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in animal science. He started a 36-year career in the electric utility industry with Washington Water Power (Avista) as a meter reader, culminating with his role as the transmission sales manager at the Bonneville Power Administration.
Dave is known as a man of integrity, honesty and love for his family. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, boating, fishing and hunting. His childhood experiences in 4-H, working on the family ranch in Orofino and the Salmon River, gave him a good work ethic and appreciation of rural life.
He is survived by his parents, his wife of 20 years, three children, three stepchildren, 17 grandchildren, one sister, and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Vancouver, Wash. Dave was passionate about safety and being prepared. In lieu of flowers, Dave would like you to take time to prepare yourself and your family to assure you are prepared in the event of any disruption or disaster.