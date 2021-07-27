Dave Besst

David Garfield Besst, 75, of Peck, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino, from complications of ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).
Dave, as he preferred to be called, was born Aug. 14, 1945, in Colfax, to Dale and Ruth (Shawver) Besst. They lived in the Potlatch area, where Dave helped his dad on the farm while growing up. He graduated from Potlatch High School in 1963. He served four years in the Idaho National Guard.
Dave’s parents sold the farm at Potlatch and moved to Lewiston. He started logging with his dad and made it his life’s passion. He owned and drove his own logging truck, eventually working for various area loggers as a loader operator.
While living in Lewiston with his parents, he met and married Donna Triplett. They had two sons, Mark and Travis. Travis preceded him in death. Their marriage ended in divorce.
Dave went to Alaska and worked for his brother-in-law and sister, Jerry and Jewell Larrabee (Larrabee Logging). He enjoyed Alaska very much, but missed his beloved Idaho. So he moved to Peck to be closer to his parents and son Mark.
While living in Peck, he met and married Loretta Yockey in 1983; they were married 38 years on July 14, 2021. When Dave and Loretta got married, he inherited three more children, making a family of six. All four kids graduated from Orofino High School.
Two years before he retired, he hooked onto his camper and went to work in Wamsutter, Wyo. He worked for Basic Energy. It was hard for him to be away from Peck and his family, so he moved back home.
When Loretta retired, they bought a toy hauler and would load the ATVs and dogs and head for the woods. They enjoyed camping and four-wheeling with family and friends at Camp 60 or on the North Fork.
Dave is survived by his wife, Loretta, at Peck; Mark (Patty) Besst, of Lewiston; Ross (Angela) Howard, of Lewiston; Heather Yockey, of Lewiston; and Kerri (James) Polson, of Walla Walla; grandchildren include Holden Howard, Dylan Besst, Cash Besst, Paxtyn Besst, Kyle Nelson, Kassidi Nelson, Morgan Burke, Taylor Polson, Bailey Polson, and one great-grandson.
He is also survived by his sister, Jewell (Jerry) Larrabee, of Winchester, and brother-in-law Bob Wadsworth, of Coeur d’Alene. Since Dave was from a very large family, he also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Those preceding him in death were his parents, Dale and Ruth, son Travis Besst, sisters Gladdy Ann Besst, Rayma Besst, Virginia Cochrane, Jan VanBuskirk and Crystal Wadsworth.
There will be a memorial service for Dave at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at Pine Hills Funeral Chapel.