Datius Howard Albert

Datius “D” Albert, 39, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at his home in Lewiston.
He was born Oct. 16, 1981, in Cleveland, Ohio, the only child of Johnny and Karen Albert. Johnny was Micronesian and Datius was named after Johnny’s uncle. Karen and Johnny later divorced. In August 1993, Datius moved with his mother and then stepfather to Idaho where he attended school at Culdesac, Craigmont and Nezperce. Throughout his school years, he participated in various sports such as basketball, football and baseball. He graduated from Nezperce High School in 2001. He attended Idaho State University in Pocatello for a year before returning to north central Idaho.
Among his employers through the years were Goodwill, Vista Outdoor, Walmart, Home Depot, Bennett Lumber and Express Employment Professionals. He especially enjoyed doing forklift and shipping and receiving work. He took pride in his strong work ethic and always tried to do the best he could for his employer. He also worked many volunteer hours helping prepare meals for community members at the Roc Rescue Mission and the Salvation Army. This work was very important to him.
Datius enjoyed spending time with family and friends and shooting hoops on the basketball courts.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Karen and Edward Coombes; and several extended stepfamily members. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Howard and Maxine Williams; and his father, Johnny Albert.
Datius was a very giving person and tried to help anyone who was in need. He will be sorely missed. He truly loved his Lord Jesus and the family takes comfort that he is with his Lord now.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mountain View Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2021.