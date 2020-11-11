Daryl Ray Estlund, 76, passed away at his home Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Throughout it all, he never lost his positive attitude or happy-go-lucky nature.
Daryl was born March 19, 1944, to Martin and Rosia Estlund, the youngest of four children. He spent his entire life living in Clarkston, attending schools and graduating from Clarkston High School in 1962. He met the love of his life, Lynn M. Renfrew, and they were married Aug. 3, 1969. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2019, and spent 51 years together and raised three children.
Daryl joined the Idaho National Guard in 1965 where he faithfully served his country for 21 years before retiring in 1986 as a staff sergeant. He began his work career at the Potlatch Corp., but soon had to quit because of his asthma. He learned a new trade as a carpet layer from John Rimmelspacher, and for 42 years worked hard providing for his family, first for various stores, then as an independent contractor, before retiring in 2010.
Daryl was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as taking his family camping, wood cutting, mushroom hunting and huckleberry picking. He also enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s many sporting events, and he and Lynn very much enjoyed supporting Lewis-Clark State College athletics by attending basketball and volleyball games and cheering on the Warriors behind home plate every year at the NAIA World Series.
Daryl was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Rosia Estlund, and by his older brother, Jim. He is survived by his wife, Lynn; children Corey Estlund, of Clarkston, Kevin (Shannon) Estlund, of Lewiston, and Stacey (Brian) Vladimiroff, of Kennewick; grandchildren Kylee and Jayden Estlund, of Lewiston, Parker and Bailey Vladimiroff, of Kennewick; brother Leonard (Sandy) Estlund, of Clarkston; sister Helen Schurman, of Spokane; sister-in-law Edna Estlund, of Clarkston; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was a gentle soul who will be dearly missed.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at 1 p.m. Friday at Merchant Funeral Home in Clarkston.