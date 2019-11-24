Daryl Ray Click, 78, entered into eternal peace with our savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Clarkston, with his family around him.
Daryl was born July 23, 1941, to the late Glen and Florence Click, on his grandparents’ ranch in Latah, Wash.
He attended Deer Park schools until the eighth grade, when they moved to Burbank, Wash., and finished his high school years in LaCrosse. He graduated from LaCrosse High School in 1959. He went on to attend Washington State University, where he was a member of the boxing team. He graduated in 1965 with a degree in industrial architecture and education.
He married Marilyn McClellan in April 1966 and relocated to Clarkston. He briefly taught shop at Clarkston High School until 1969. He became a general contractor, retiring in 2006.
Hunting and fishing were his recreational passions in life. It was always hunting and fishing season at some point in the year. He shared his passion for the outdoors with his family. He also loved playing the game “Aggravation” with his grandchildren. Puzzles were also enjoyable to him in the later years, as well as watching his grandchildren excel in sports.
He leaves his memories to be cherished by his daughter, Tonyia (Brad) Pinney, of Spokane; son Glen Click of Clarkston; grandchildren Faith and Marshall Pinney, and Daren and Grant Click; brother Robert Click, of Hudson, Wis.; as well as many adoring nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marilyn; and two brothers, Dennis and Larry.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service to be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Merchant Funeral Home in Clarkston. Knowing Daryl’s passion for hunting and WSU, if you would like to wear camo or WSU Cougar attire, he would have loved it.
Rest in peace, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, we will always love you and will miss you dearly. “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” Matthew 11:28.