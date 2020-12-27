Daryl Eldred Way

Daryl E. Way, 78, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Spokane.
Daryl was born July 24, 1942, in Lewiston, one of two children of Thomas Lynn Way and Wilma Audrey Miller. In 1964, he met the love of his life, Linda Kay Marshall (deceased, Jan. 25, 2020). He was attending Eastern Washington University at the time, and Linda was attending Kinman College. They were married Sept. 25, 1965.
Daryl paid his way through college by working at a service station and as a meat cutter at a small grocery store in Clarkston owned by his parents. Once he finished college, Daryl eventually began working for the Spokane Regional Health District as a sanitarian. Over his more than 30 years as a sanitarian, he held many jobs, ultimately serving as assistant director until he retired in Dec. 2000.
Daryl and Linda also had an antique business, Linda’s Lost Treasures. They both enjoyed looking for great deals and refurbishing items to share with the world. One of Daryl’s favorite things was hunting with friends and family. He also enjoyed woodworking and going to the senior center to visit with friends and play pool. Daryl had a great sense of humor with a laugh to remember. He thought it was important to share that, in his 78 years, he “sued no one, and was sued by no one,” something he said was a rare accomplishment in the world we live in.
Daryl’s final resting place will be at Riverside Cemetery in Spokane, next to Linda. He is survived by his sister-in-law Sandra MacDonald, niece Traci Reid and her husband Darrin, and great-nephews Carter and Collin Reid.
Per Daryl’s request, no service will be held.