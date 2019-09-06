Darryle “Dow” Broncheau

Dow Broncheau, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and champion fast and fancy dancer, made his grand entry to the heavenly powwow Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Lewiston.
Dow was born to Leo and Alvina Broncheau on Dec. 20, 1953, in Lewiston. Dow attended school at Lapwai. At Kamiah BBQ Days in 1969, he met his future wife, Angela Wheeler. Dow and Angela were married Labor Day, Sept. 2, 1974, at Second Indian Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Walt Moffett officiating. In 1988, Dow and I were visiting with Rev. Moffett, telling him we were celebrating our 14th wedding anniversary. Rev. Moffett’s reply was, “By golly, I must have tied a good knot.”
Dow worked at Kamiah Mills, Potlatch Twin Feathers in Kamiah and later transferred to Lewiston Potlatch Forests Inc., paper production. Dow was also a graphic artist and worked with the Nez Perce Tribe Printing and Publications. Dow worked seasonal jobs with the Nez Perce Tribe Fisheries Department. Dow worked for Kamiah Nimiipuu Health maintenance for 11 years; he later took medical retirement. Dow had a strong work ethic; he enjoyed working and meeting people, and many have became longtime friends.
As a young lad, Dow’s favorite pastime was gathering logs with his dad and uncles for the the log runs they had in the Clearwater River back in the 1960s. Dow hit the powwow trail at a young age, often winning championship dance contests. He made many powwow buddies throughout the powwow trail.
Dow enjoyed visiting his aunt, Margaret Broncheau, and niece Linda and Dave White, at the Broncheau home in Spalding. He was very close with his niece, Linda, and her family.
Dow enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting and gathering. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren pound the pavement, playing in the Spokane Hoopfest 3-on-3 basketball tournament; it was a holiday for his family. Dow was an avid Kub fan, cheering for his sons during their junior/high school years as they played football, basketball and track. He was proud of his daughters, Feather and Delores, during their Kub cheerleader and dance team years. Dow was a No. 1 fan of the Kub Nation Warriors; he taped granddaughter Graciela’s games and was proud of her fast break and defense. Dow was the Seattle Seahawks’ 12th player (fan) way back before being a Seahawks fan was cool.
Dow is survived by his wife of 45 years, Angela (Wheeler) Broncheau; sons Abraham (Susan) Broncheau, of Clarkston, Casey (Heather) Broncheau, of Kamiah, Alex (Jennifer) Broncheau, of Post Falls, Zachary (Olivia) Broncheau, of Caldwell, and Timmy (Janelle) Broncheau, of Middleton, Idaho; daughters Feather DelRae (James) Holt, of Lapwai, and Delores Higheagle, of Kamiah; 35 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several bonus sons who made our house their home. He is also survived by his sister, Gloria Broncheau.
He was preceded in death by his son, Darryle Wayne Broncheau Jr.; father Leo Broncheau; and mother Alvina Broncheau.
A memorial service was held Thursday at the Wa-A’Yas Community Center in Kamiah, and funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. today at the Wa-A’Yas. Interment will be at the Second Church Cemetery on No Kid Lane.