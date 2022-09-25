Darren Gerard Flock

Darren Gerard Flock passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at the age of 57. He was born Dec. 30, 1964, in Queens N.Y., the sixth of seven children, to Charles and Joan Flock (nee Bishop).

Darren grew up in the closely knit community of Garden City South, Long Island, N.Y. Darren received a Catholic school education from Chaminade High School, and then attended Fordham University in the Bronx. He would go on later in life to earn a masters from the prestigious Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y. His talent and passion in the field would earn him multiple awards.