Darrell Edward Blalock

Darrell Blalock, hunting and fishing enthusiast, passed away at the age of 81 on Friday, March, 18, 2022.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Blalock; his children, Edward Blalock, Diana Antuna and Linda Melton; his sisters Sharon Berrum, Tamara Smith and Darla Gibbens; and his brother Jim Gibbens.
Darrell was an armchair politician for the Republican Party who believed that most problems could be solved with hard work, determination and black licorice. He never met a rule he couldn’t break, a boundary he couldn’t push, a line he couldn’t cross or a story he couldn’t stretch.
He will be forever loved and greatly missed until we see him again.
Darrell’s remains are being donated to the Washington State University Willed Body Program to benefit medical teaching and research.