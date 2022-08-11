Darrel Scott Lynch, 90, passed peacefully at his home in Clarkston on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
He was born Feb. 22, 1932, in Portland, Ore., to Floyd Lynch and Connie Irene Brown. He lived his first four years in Bly, Ore., and when his parents divorced, his mother, sister Beverly and he moved to Nezperce to live with his aunt, Eleanor Baldus. In 1939, his mother married James Marker, who had a daughter, Dorothy Marker, and they were later joined by a son, Leslie (Red) Marker.
Darrel received all of his education in Nezperce, where he was an athletic standout in football, basketball and baseball. Darrel was student body president his senior year. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy shortly after graduation in 1950 and then hitchhiked from Nezperce to his ship in San Diego. He spent his service years in San Diego, Japan and Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland as a Navy corpsman. He attended the University of Idaho after his tour of duty.
He married Elizabeth “Bette” Galles in 1957 in Kamiah and then he and Bette moved to Clarkston in 1962. They raised four children, Scott, Mark, Tim and Darby. The marriage ended in divorce in 1988, after they had both worked hard, saved money and sacrificed much to give their children the best start in life.
As a father, he enjoyed his time spent coaching, hunting and boating with his family. Dad was an ever-curious, fun-loving, brave adventurer. On trips to the Washington Coast to dig clams and fish, we fondly remember when he learned first-hand the strength of the ocean tides on the Columbia River in our family ski boat.
He had a side gig, named Lynch and Sons Landscaping, where he taught his boys practical skills, as well as how to operate chainsaws while climbing in trees. A clever problem solver and an original do-it-yourselfer, he was a handy carpenter, amateur electrician, automotive repairman, welder and master moonshine distiller. Brave yet practical, he drove his bulldozer across the mouth of the Grand Ronde River from Heller Bar to Rogersburg, when he helped Irish Clovis build his cabin on the Snake River.
He married Ruth Stevens Palm in 1989 and they traveled in their motor home, crossing America twice, visiting family in New York, then down the East Coast. They spent several months in southern Mexico each fall and winter for six years before settling in Yuma, Ariz., at an RV park, where he had many friends, played lots of cards, darts and golf. In 2009, he and Ruth moved from Coeur d’Alene back to Clarkston. Ruth passed away in 2012.
Darrel was a proud member of the Teamsters Union for 34 years. He drove logging trucks for Dabco in Kamiah and long-haul trailers to Portland for Zirbel Transport of Lewiston, and he also operated scrapers, booms and various heavy equipment for Steelman-Duff of Clarkston, and Guy Atkinson Inc., building the Southway bridge and Interstate highways. He was a lifetime member of the Elks and Moose Lodge and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He is survived by his son Timothy, and Timothy’s wife, Svetlana Lynch; his daughter, Darby Lynch; and a brother, Leslie, and his wife, Shirley Marker. Darrel was a proud grandfather to James Lynch, Matt Lynch, Sydney Webb, Charly Lynch, Elise Justis, Evie Justis and Bogdan Arsenev, as well as seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sons Joseph Scott Lynch and Mark Curtiss Lynch; his wife, Ruth; his parents, James and Connie Marker; his father, Floyd Lynch; and his sisters, Beverly Lynch Braun and Dorothy Marker Dobson Stone. His family is forever grateful for the loving care Dad received from Dr. Carson Seeber, Tri-State Memorial Hospital, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Advanced Rehabilitation in Lewiston, Evergreen Estates, Riverview Residential and Elite Hospice in Clarkston. Dad fought the good fight all the way.
Cremation has taken place and he will be interned at his final resting place at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston. A wake will take place at 5 p.m. Sept. 9 at his daughter Darby’s house, in Clarkston. Memorials may be sent to the Clarkston VFW or a charity of your choice.
Dad showed his love by checking the car’s oil, water, tire pressure and then watching until you drove completely out of sight. A cherished memory also includes Dad standing me (Darby) on his feet as he led us around the dance floor. A compassionate and sentimental soul, he shared childhood stories about his intuitive and devoted horse, Sunday, and their work on the farm that didn’t receive electricity until he was 17 years old. When asked for advice, Dad would say, “And what about the other person?” teaching us to be considerate of others, which is how he lived his life. He was the toughest person, both mentally and physically, yet never complaining about his own pain. At 87 years of age, on a fishing trip in Canada with Tim and Darby, he fell four feet from a bouncy and narrow pier onto shoreline rocks. Bleeding badly from head to foot, Darby bandaged him up with pink Minnie Mouse and Goofy bandages (she is a pediatrician) all over his body, assuming he’d go back to the cabin to rest. “What?” he said, “Let’s go fishing.” Later that day, while shucking our fresh oysters and watch Dad slurp down every other one himself, we advised him it’s the wrong season to eat raw oysters. He smiled and responded, “Well, what a way to go” and slurped down another one.
Dad, thank you for your dedication to loved ones, forgiveness and thoughtful guidance. You were a role model that inspired us with your gentle spirit, hard work, determination and mental discipline to get the job done. You lived a life of grace, unwavering courage and positive attitude, despite the challenges of aging. You were loved and adored by many. Although we will miss you, your work here is complete, your kind soul has passed on and your wisdom will live in our hearts forever. Mark and Scott will greet you on the other side, ready for that three-handed cribbage match.