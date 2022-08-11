Darrel Scott Lynch, 90, passed peacefully at his home in Clarkston on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

He was born Feb. 22, 1932, in Portland, Ore., to Floyd Lynch and Connie Irene Brown. He lived his first four years in Bly, Ore., and when his parents divorced, his mother, sister Beverly and he moved to Nezperce to live with his aunt, Eleanor Baldus. In 1939, his mother married James Marker, who had a daughter, Dorothy Marker, and they were later joined by a son, Leslie (Red) Marker.