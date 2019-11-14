Darrel C. Mustard was born Dec. 12, 1951, in Colfax. Although he never smoked, a sudden illness of metastatic lung cancer was diagnosed Oct. 9, 2019. His battle ended Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Darrel graduated from Colton High School in Colton in 1970. While he was in high school, he excelled in football and loved being with his numerous friends. After high school, he attended Spokane Community College to begin studying in their Automotive Technology Program and graduated in 1972. His ambition was to work at NAPA Auto Parts, and he would go to the warehouse to study their manuals on his own time.
He was eventually hired and had a long and fulfilling 47-year career with NAPA before his passing. Many of his customers would wait in line just so he would help them, and his family and friends always sought his advice when they had problems with their cars. Darrel was a private family man, but you could always count on his quiet presence, not wanting to be in the limelight or having any recognition. He could spend hours working in the yard while feeding the squirrels and birds, along with playing with the local cats.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herman “Tom” Mustard, in December 1983; and by his brother, Marvin Mustard, in August 2008.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Judi Mustard, and son Gregory; mother Elaine Kirpes Mustard, of Colton; sisters Adele (Dave) Moneymaker, of Uniontown, Janice (Jerry, deceased) Chenette, of Colton, and Joan (Wes) Schatz, of Bothell, Wash.; sisters-in-law Estel (Marvin, deceased) Mustard, of Colton, Marie (Jim) Magers and Joan (Don) Roberson; and brothers-in-law Jack Jr. (Lori, deceased) Louie and Jim (Linda) Louie, all of Spokane. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
At Darrel’s request, no services will be held at this time. “Please remember me as I once was, not what I am.” A memorial dinner will be held at a later date.
We would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to Hospice of Spokane, the staff at Hospice House North, the Northside NAPA crew and store manager Randy, for his kindness and support, all his customers who came and visited, family and friends who brought food, our neighbors for doing anything that was needed, and Uncle Jim and Aunt Marie for helping my mom during this difficult time.