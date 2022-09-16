Darlene (Winkler) Fuller, 64, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2022, and the world lost a great one with the passing of Dee, “Well behaved women seldom make history.” She was born Dec. 10, 1957, to Ed and Betty Winkler, in Norwich, Conn. Darlene came into this world to blaze her own path, and burn bright she did.

A fearless child and teenager who was not afraid of the unknown, or the unconventional, she often chose the road less traveled but always picking up lifelong passengers along the way. As an adult, she tried her hand at more careers than can be counted. A diverse selection ranging from orange picking to pipe fitting and everywhere in between, always leaving on her terms (yet somehow amicably). However, it was in the restaurant industry where she finally met her calling. From bartender to managing some of the biggest restaurants in Windham County, Conn., to eventually owning her very own place, the landmark Rain Desert. Her natural wisdom, ability to have a connection and genuinely being invested in you, made her a success in business and more importantly in relationships and that was her greatest gift. The ability to connect with all walks of life, she could make a stranger feel like family and a combatant feel like an ally. She would not judge, only listen. Offer advice where and when needed, but never push it and she would sacrifice her comforts for your well-being. In 2005, she sold the Rain Desert, packed up her faithful dog, Dingo, and embarked on her next great adventure as she moved to Wyoming, to be with the love of her life, Tom. They would eventually move to Deary. It would not take long for Darlene to ingrain herself with the locals, becoming a popular member of the town and Queen of the Busy Bees, a local club that supports the community through neighborly acts of kindness. A calling dear to her heart, they gave her an outlet to continue her unofficial mission of making the lives of those around her better.

