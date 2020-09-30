Darlene Von Bargen, of Cottonwood, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in her home, with family, at the age of 82.
Darlene was born Oct. 16, 1937, in Cottonwood to Harry and Margaret (Kaus) Sonnen. She started school at the Stockcreek School House in 1943 and then graduated from Greencreek High in 1955. Darlene met the love of her life, Lee Von Bargen, while attending high school in Greencreek. They got married June 2, 1956, in Greencreek. Together they had six children, four sons and two daughters. They raised their children and lived their lives to the fullest on the Camas Prairie. Darlene and Lee were married 54 years before Lee’s passing in January 2010.
Darlene loved to fish, to hunt and her family, but most of all she loved to fish and hunt WITH her family. She loved the outdoors. If she wasn’t at the river, in the mountains or taking a drive to look at wildlife, she would be outside her house in her gardens. She loved the life she had made and everyone surrounding her. Family meant everything to Darlene.
Darlene was survived by her children, Deb (Tony) Key, Mike Von Bargen, Jeff (Tonda) Von Bargen, Ann (Harry) Blankenship, Rick Von Bargen and Bill (Margo) Von Bargen; along with her brother, Jim Sonnen; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Von Bargen; daughter-in-law Teena Von Bargen; her parents, Harry and Margaret Sonnen; and her siblings, Marge Smith, Wilma Whitlock, Joan Schussler, Jerry Sonnen and Kathy Banks.
Rosary will be at 10 a.m. with funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Holy Cross Parish in Keuterville. A meal will follow the service at Keuterville Community Hall. Send condolences for the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.