June 15, 1938 — Nov. 5, 2022

On Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, we lost our dear mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt and friend. The majority of her 84 years here on Earth can be summed up as a “life well lived.” Even in her final days of battling cancer, she maintained the courage, affection and sense of humor we all had come to cherish over the years.