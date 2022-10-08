Darlene Joyce Crutcher Caviness, 89, wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, of Kennewick, passed peacefully Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

Darlene was born on the farm in Pine City, Wash., before the doctor arrived July 25, 1933. She was the third child in a family of four. She was active in Girl Scouts. Darlene was a good student and was involved in band, sports, plays and other activities, as most students in small rural schools are. She graduated as valedictorian of her high school class of 1951.