Darlene A. Meyer, 86, of Pullman, and formerly of Colton, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at her Pullman home.
Darlene was born Oct. 7, 1934, in Stayton, Ore., to Nicholas and Elizabeth (Boedigheimer) Welter. The family moved to Colton and Darlene attended school there, graduating from Notre Dame Academy in May 1953. Following graduation, Darlene went to Mankato, Minn., continuing her education as a student of School Sisters of Notre Dame. She returned to Colton where she married Neil Meyer in 1955, and they made the family farm their home where she raised the family and assisted in the operation of the farm for years. Darlene and Neil later divorced.
In 1980 Darlene moved from the farm into Colton where she lived until moving to Bishop Place in 2007. She went to work at Washington State University in June 1981 and retired in January 2000 after 19 years of service to the university. Darlene was a devoted mother at heart. She was always available for her children whenever needed. She enjoyed assisting with hot lunches for the children at Guardian Angel-St. Boniface Grade School. Darlene also enjoyed painting, writing, journaling and reading along with spending time with family and friends. She was a sweet spirit with a kind and loving soul.
Darlene was a member of St. Gall Catholic Church in Colton. Her Catholic faith was a very important part of her life. She was a member of the St. Gall Parish, St. Gall Altar Society and the Catholic Daughters of America, always remaining involved with her church through the years.
Darlene is survived by her children Bonnie Meyer (Lisa Evans) of Buckeye, Ariz., Phil (Beth) Meyer of Post Falls, Idaho, Cindy (Steve) Armstrong of Clinton, Wash., Lorie (Mark) Druffel of Pullman, Cheryl (Ken) Druffel of Pullman; Donna (Tom) Hash of Potlatch, Marv (Da) Meyer of Rathdrum, Idaho; her brother Marv (Bonnie) Welter; sister-in-law Carmen Welter; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and three brothers.
The funeral Mass for family will be celebrated at St. Gall Catholic Church in Colton and burial will follow at St. Gall Catholic Cemetery. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman, has been entrusted with arrangement. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Gall Endowment Fund, Colton, WA 99113. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.