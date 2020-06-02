Darlene A. Blackwell, 78, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
She was born Oct. 4, 1941, in Lewiston to Herschal Hale Evans and Alice N. Tillman. Darlene was a graduate of Lewiston High School. She was married to Raymond L. Gamet from August 1962 to July 1973 and Harold E. Blackwell from June 1974 to the present. She worked at the Blount factory until her retirement in the late ’90s.
Darlene enjoyed hunting and fishing, sewing needle point, knitting and doing for others.
She is survived by her sons, Kevin D. Gamet (Sonia K.), of Kennewick, Darren L. Gamet (Tandy), of Gresham, Ore., and stepson Gary Blackwell (Connie), of Lewiston; granddaughters Taryn Gamet Mota, Lauren Crayton and Taylor Gamet, all of the Portland, Ore., metro area, and Tina Blackwell, of Lewiston; grandsons Joshua Rosas, Jeremy Rosas, Mathew Mercer, all of the Tri-Cities area, and Brandon Blackwell, of Lapwai; as well as 16 great-grandkids.
Darlene was preceded in death by her brothers, Francis and Virgil Evans; mother Alice Fosket; father Herschal Evans; and stepsons Jerry and Barry Blackwell.