Darla Dawn Johnson, of Kamiah, passed away at the age of 79 on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood.
She was born Aug. 2, 1940, in Lewiston. She was the third of four girls born to Cedric and Gertrude Sammons. Patricia, the first born, in 1931, Gay in 1932, and Darla and Carla in 1951.
Darla’s family moved to Kamiah in 1948, where she attended school, graduating in 1958. Darla married Dennis Johnson on June 20, 1966, at Woodland, and together they made Kamiah their home. Darla spent more than 30 years working at First Security Bank, which later became Wells Fargo.
Darla loved her family, the outdoors and animals. Countless weekends were spent at the ranch with Dennis, grandchildren and family, riding four-wheelers, hunting for horns and mushrooms, picnicking, roasting hot dogs, sledding, drinking hot chocolate, cutting fire wood and always having a great day. Darla enjoyed playing card and board games with grandchildren. Darla loved all animals and always had a variety of treats on hand for the deer, turkeys, cats, dogs and whoever else wandered by.
Darla is survived by her husband, Dennis Johnson; her children, Mona Agee (Bob) and Mike Spence (Joni); grandchildren Tim Agee and Rob Agee (Jodi); and great-grandchildren Dustin, Emma, Riley and Roberta. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cedric and Gertrude Sammons; and sisters Carla Johnson, Gay Gill and Patricia George.
A private graveside service will be held at Woodland Cemetery.