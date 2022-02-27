In the early morning of Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the age of 74 years, 9.5 months, life’s journey came to a close for our loved one. Yet, God willing, we believe he’s on to new adventures deep within the glorious mountains, amongst the towering trees wildlife and critters, fishing the winding streams off the banks of heaven with his dad, Clyde and Grandad, James Robert who nicknamed him “Irish” when he was born. What a homecoming, running into his Grandma’s arms, greeting his mom, dad and little sister, Terry.
Danny Steve Gregory, born May 3, 1947, at Hamilton, Mont., to Clyde N. and Ava L. (Harris) Gregory. The family moved to Mill Creek, Wash., when Dan was a young boy. Some of his fondest memories were of his childhood up Mill Creek, fishing, playing outdoors, Cub Scouts and the magic of boyhood adventures alongside his best friend, Tex. Eventually, they moved into Walla Walla where Dan went to school, graduating from Wa-Hi, May 1966.
Dec. 3, 1966, in Walla Walla, Dan married his high school sweetheart, the love of his life, Marilyn Kay Englander. They had nine blissful months before Dan was drafted into the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Fort Louis, Wash., for basic training, then sent to the battlefields of Vietnam. Dan was in the 25th Division, 9th Infantry, 4th Battallion, Company C, Charlie Company, ”Manchus.” While serving overseas, Dan found out he would become a father. Their daughter, Marilyn Michelle Gregory was born June 21, 1968, while Dan was fighting on the battlefields of Vietnam. He wouldn’t meet her until his Tour of Duty ended and he was home. Michelle was nearly 10 months old when he was finally home for good. It only took a short time for father and daughter to become fast friends, kindred spirits. She was his little blackberry picker.
Feb. 10, 1969, Dan was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for Heroism, The Bronze Star. “... For Heroism in connection with military operations against a hostile force, for acts of Valor. He distinguished himself by Heroic Actions on Dec. 22, 1968. His valorous actions were responsible for defeating the enemy and the success of the mission. Specialist Gregory’s personal bravery, aggressiveness and devotion to duty are in keeping with the highest self, his unit, the 25th Infantry Division and The United States Army.” This was the battle of Mole City. Dan never forgot the family forged on the battlefields of Vietnam, his brothers in arms. He left a big part of his heart and soul on the battlefields where his brothers fought hard and died for us all. He felt it deep in the very trenches of his soul, reliving it daily, even upon his final breaths. He is surely filled with happiness now, reunited with beloved friend and fellow brother in arms, Charles Glenn, who died in action. Dad also felt blessed to have found surviving brother in arms and dear friend Jimmy Walker, who he’s kept in contact with for several years.
Dan and Marilyn welcomed a son, Brian Wade Gregory, born May 20, 1970, in Walla Walla. Shortly after, they moved to Longview and Kelso, Wash., where Dan worked in the saw mills. Yet, Dan was always destined for Montana. In 1972, he moved his family to Missoula, Mont., where he enrolled in computer technical school through the University of Montana. Dan also joined the U.S. Army National Guard. He made several lifelong friends while living in Missoula. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and whitewater rafting during this time.
In 1976, Dan moved his family to Oregon, partly to be close to Grandma Ruth, who was sick. In January of 1977, his beloved Grandma passed away. He suffered deep heartache over her death. Shortly after in winter/spring of 1977 Dan chose to be baptized, by Pastor Bob Lovett in the Columbia River, McNary Park, near Umatilla Ore.
Dan and Marilyn bought a home in Irrigon, Ore., in 1977. Dan worked in Hermiston building manufactured homes for Marlette Homes. He worked for Marlette a little over five years before taking a position at JR Simplot Co. He also worked as a security specialist for Umatilla Army Depot. Dan coached baseball when the kids were young. He really enjoyed coaching. Michelle decided not to play while Dad was coaching but Brian got to enjoy lots of extra laps around the field. Dad always took the team for ice cream after games. He was a really good coach, well loved.
Dan taught his children many things, how to hunt, fish, grow a garden, care for animals and more. Most importantly, Dad laid the foundation, (certainly Mom, too) teaching us morals, values, respect for self and others. Dad was a strict parent, old fashioned, conservative and then some. As his children, we have taken the good lessons Dad instilled and applied them to our lives and families.
In February 1986, Dan became a grandfather. Eventually blessed with seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. This is where he found his calling. This was the best of Dan Gregory; he really shined as a grandparent. He had the gift of storytelling, says son-in-law, Kevin. The grandkids loved hearing his stories like, taking his dog Liza Jane to the movie theater and an ice cream cone, one for him, one for her. He had the best stories and undivided attention of his captive audience, grandkids and great-grandkids. Stories to be passed down through the generations as he would’ve wanted.
In 1990, Dan began work for the National Park System in Glacier Park, Yellowstone and Lake Powell. He worked as maintenance technician and Water Treatment Specialist. During his time in Glacier, Yellowstone and Lake Powell, his three granddaughters Stormy, Emily and Holly were blessed with vacations in the parks. Dan planned itineraries and activities for the granddaughters including, evening bear runs where they would count how many bears they could see in a night, midnight Western history trivia including who discovered Yellowstone, and who was Jim Bridger. They visited every historical site, battlefield and museum, also fishing Quarter Circle Bridge, hiking Logan’s Pass, Going to the Sun Road, visiting Lewis and Clark Caverns, Madison Buffalo Jump and more, as well as sightseeing and missing nothing. “A Never-ending List.” These were fairytale vacations for the three granddaughters full of magic and wonder; cherished memories of a lifetime, that Dan had orchestrated for his granddaughters. He and Marilyn enjoyed these times making memories with their granddaughters that would last a lifetime, leaving a deep impression on the girls and “shaping the very core of who they are,” says granddaughter Stormy.
In April of 2001, Dan and Marilyn were blessed with a grandson, named James Robert after Clyde’s Dad, Dan’s Grandad James Robert Gregory. Dan nicknamed him “James Boy.” Then in April of 2002, they were blessed with another grandson, Bryson D. Walker. Dan nicknamed him Casper. He called them “his boys” loved them fiercely and was so proud of them.
Retiring from the National Park System, Dan and Marilyn moved to Lewiston shortly after Dan’s dad, Clyde, passed away in December 2005. They stayed with his mother Ava while looking for and deciding on a home in Kamiah. It is here that Dan spent quality time with his grandsons. He enjoyed teaching the boys about many things including gun safety. One thing we all learned from him, “Always Assume It’s Loaded.” We will remember, Dad. He enjoyed teaching them to shoot, going fishing, sharing stories of his boyhood and life lessons. The boys were the highlight of his later years up on the mountain. He loved them and cherished his time with James Boy and Casper.
Dan’s love for wife Marilyn was overwhelming. She was his world, his strength, his life force, his everything. He described her with such reverence. Beautiful, inside and out with a loving, caring spirit and forgiving heart. She was the very beat of his heart ... Marilyn Kay.
Dan’s favorite holiday was Christmas. He was very traditional, family oriented. He never failed to make it home for Christmas to Grandma and Grandad’s. One time Dad had mom and us kids in the car following the snow plow for hours down Lolo Pass in the dead of winter, despite the road being closed. Christmas was family and we would always be together no matter what, he made sure of it. Dad started a tradition with the girls in the family, special blown glass bulbs and having us choose numbers from a hat. We are all blessed with several of those beautiful reminders of his thoughtfulness and love for tradition. He tried to do special little things with great love at Christmastime, Making memories.
Dan was a country boy at heart and patriotic. He loved God, his country and family, nature, guns, music from the ’50s and ’60s and milk. John Denver, Don Williams and Tom T. Hall will always remind us of Dad. He loved dogs. He enjoyed family more than anything. He wasn’t easygoing, to put it mildly, but he was ours and he was loved.
Dan’s mom, Ava passed on March 5, 2021. It was a deeply felt heartache when Grandma died, and hard on all of us. She had been living with Dan and Marilyn since November of 2013. After his mother’s death, things took a turn for Dan and his family in several respects. It was a difficult and emotional time. Dan now follows his mother just shy of a year because of cystic fibrosis of the lungs and complications brought on by pneumonia. He died in Orofino, never leaving the hospital, with Marilyn, his loving, devoted wife by his side.
Well, Dad, no need to Keep on Truckin’, you’re home now, you’re home. All is forgiven. God bless you. We love you, we’ll miss you and when we hear the music, the soundtrack of our memories, we will think of you with tears in our eyes, a smile on our face and love in our hearts. Until we meet again... Happy Trails.
Dan is preceded in death by paternal grandparents, James Robert and Mildred E. (Putney) Gregory; maternal grandparents Basil C. and Ruth E. (Walling) Harris; his parents, Clyde N. and Ava L. (Harris) Gregory; and younger sister, Terry Ellen Gregory.
Dan is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marilyn K. (Englander) Gregory, of Kamiah; daughter Marilyn Michelle Gregory’ Wilson (Kevin), of Lewiston; son Brian Wade (Heidi) Gregory, of Riggins; seven grandchildren: Stormy, Emily, Holly, Andrew, Catanah, James Robert and Bryson; seven great-grandchildren: Kevin, Lily, Averee, Kash, Bentley, Raelyn and little Fin; foster brother Willis L. (Terrie) Campbel, of Shelton, Wash.; two nephews, Tony S. and Jason L. Campbell of Shelton.
Services are at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 5, at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A celebration of life to follow at Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.